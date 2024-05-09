In anticipation of the upcoming vote-counting process for 4 Assembly Constituencies and 1 Assembly Segment (Parliamentary Constituency) in Soreng District, in Sikkim, the District Administration Center (DAC) in Soreng hosted the first randomization of counting personnel, on May 8.

The entire randomization process was meticulously organized under the supervision of Yishey D Yongda, the District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Soreng. The presence of key officials like Dhiraj Subedi, the Deputy District Electoral Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Soreng, and DR Bista, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (HQ), added to the efficiency and effectiveness of the event.

A total of 198 counting personnel, comprising supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers, were present for the randomization. Their roles are crucial in ensuring the accuracy and transparency of the vote-counting process.

The randomization procedure was conducted seamlessly through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal, which facilitated a fair and unbiased selection process.