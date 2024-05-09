Sikkim: First randomization of counting personnel held for Soreng District ahead of vote counting
The first randomisation of counting personnel was held at the District Administration Center in Soreng, Sikkim. The process was meticulously organised under the supervision of the District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner.
- First randomisation of counting personnel held in Soreng, Sikkim
- Process supervised by District Electoral Officer, Deputy Commissioner
- Total of 198 counting personnel participated in the randomisation
In anticipation of the upcoming vote-counting process for 4 Assembly Constituencies and 1 Assembly Segment (Parliamentary Constituency) in Soreng District, in Sikkim, the District Administration Center (DAC) in Soreng hosted the first randomization of counting personnel, on May 8.
The entire randomization process was meticulously organized under the supervision of Yishey D Yongda, the District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Soreng. The presence of key officials like Dhiraj Subedi, the Deputy District Electoral Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Soreng, and DR Bista, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (HQ), added to the efficiency and effectiveness of the event.
A total of 198 counting personnel, comprising supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers, were present for the randomization. Their roles are crucial in ensuring the accuracy and transparency of the vote-counting process.
The randomization procedure was conducted seamlessly through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal, which facilitated a fair and unbiased selection process.
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