The Sikkim state government has announced to constitute of a committee to oversee the applicability of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State vide Notification No 04/Home/2023 Dated 4/02/2023.

The Committee had invited the views and opinions of the public and the stakeholders on the necessity and desirability of the ILP in the State.

Accordingly, the Committee has received a large number of representations from various individuals and associations.

Therefore, for greater clarity and understanding of the intricacies of ILP and its pros and cons, the first round of Public Hearings is being held in the Meeting Hall of the Chintan Bhawan on the 6th March 2023 at 2.00 PM.

Also Read: Sikkim: Second round of meeting on implementation of Inner Line Permit held in state

The Associations and Organisations who made their representation and desire to be heard in person are requested to attend the Public Hearing as above.

However, in view of the space constraints each association/Organisation is requested to restrict the participation to only upto 5 members and e-mail the list of participants to the state government in advance.

The second meeting of the committee on Inner Line Permit (ILP) was held on February 14 at the conference hall of the Health Department, Tashiling, Secretariat.

Santa Pradhan, Retired Secretary and Chairman of the Inner Line Permit Committee chaired the meeting.

Pradhan welcomed all the committee members and said that the meeting's purpose was to discuss pertinent issues regarding the Inner Line Permit in the State.

''The Government had formed a committee to understand the issues further and come up with tangible solutions before implementing the ILP,'' he informed.

Tshewang Gyacho, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, informed that in the first meeting of the Committee of ILP, a public notice was issued, and similarly, the second meeting held on February 14 hopes to address different issues with open feedback and suggestions from the representatives of the various department.

The house was open for discussion, and the officials interacted and enquired about issues related to the demography of the population existent in the State.