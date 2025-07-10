Sikkim emerges as model state in fisheries growth under CM Tamang’s leadership

Sikkim has firmly established itself on the national fisheries map, thanks to the steady and focused efforts led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The state’s fisheries journey is a story of vision, commitment, and strong governance.

As the country celebrates National Fish Farmers Day on July 10 — a date marked in honour of Dr. Hiralal Chaudhury and Dr. Alikunhi’s groundbreaking work in 1957 — Sikkim too celebrates its own significant strides in fish farming, driven by a people-first approach and sound policy support.

Since 2019, when the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government came into power, there has been a remarkable transformation across many development sectors in the state. While areas like agriculture and horticulture have long drawn attention, it is the silent rise of the fisheries sector that stands out as a testament to the inclusive and sustainable vision of the present administration.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, fish farming in Sikkim has evolved from a lesser-known economic activity to a growing livelihood opportunity, especially for rural communities.

A major turning point came in 2024, when the government took the significant step of upgrading the Directorate of Fisheries to a full-fledged Department. This gave the sector the autonomy and structural backing to frame and implement initiatives more effectively. For the first time in Sikkim’s history, fisheries were no longer treated as a sub-sector but given the institutional importance it deserved.

One of the most notable initiatives to follow was the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Utpadan Yojana (MMMUY) on October 28, 2021. As Sikkim’s first state-sponsored scheme for fish farming, it provided a 60% subsidy on fish seed and fishing equipment. Since its launch, the scheme has directly benefited 701 fish farmers and 369 fishermen, with Rs. 175 lakh disbursed in financial support. This scheme was not just a policy announcement; it became a true enabler for many small-scale farmers who now see fish farming as a viable means of income.

Alongside the state scheme, the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was also implemented efficiently. With 15 beneficiary-oriented and 3 non-beneficiary activities, PMMSY has reached nearly 2,500 fish farmers in Sikkim. The scheme brought in a combined investment of Rs. 78.28 crore, involving contributions from both the central and state governments, as well as from the beneficiaries. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent lives changed, rural households supported, and a new wave of economic activity in regions that were once limited in livelihood options.

Thanks to these consistent efforts, fish production in the state has more than doubled in just a few years. From 405 metric tonnes in 2020-21, Sikkim achieved 953 metric tonnes by 2024-25. This includes 600.95 MT of trout, 220.78 MT of carp, and 130.98 MT from capture fisheries. The state also produced 28.11 lakh units of fish seed, which speaks to the growing capabilities of hatcheries and fish breeders in the region. These numbers clearly reflect that fish farming is no longer on the sidelines but is becoming central to the state’s rural economy.

The achievements, however, have not just been limited to production. The Department of Fisheries has been proactive in creating awareness, building capacity, and recognising the contributions of fish farmers. On World Fisheries Day 2024, 11 progressive fish farmers were felicitated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, each receiving Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation. From November 14 to 21, 2024, the state hosted a week-long Fish Festival in collaboration with restaurants on MG Marg, aiming to promote local fish consumption and celebrate the stories of farmers behind the produce. Earlier this year, a Fish Exhibition-Cum-Sale in March 2025 and an Angling Competition cum Awareness Programme at 10th Mile, Baguwa in Namchi District, further showcased the government’s efforts to build community engagement around sustainable fisheries.

A moment of national pride came on January 6, 2025, when Soreng District’s Organic Fisheries Cluster was declared India’s first of its kind by Union Minister for Fisheries, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, during a North Eastern Region meet in Guwahati. The announcement was not just symbolic — it underlined Sikkim’s commitment to organic and environmentally responsible aquaculture. The recognition was amplified when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself mentioned the achievement during his virtual address on Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day on May 29, 2025, highlighting the state’s efforts in leading the way toward sustainable rural development.

In line with this commitment to environmental integrity, the Department of Fisheries has partnered with ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) to conduct a three-year study (2024-2027) on fish diversity in Sikkim’s major rivers. This project is not just scientific in nature; it represents the state's long-term plan to balance development with conservation, ensuring that the growth of fish farming does not come at the cost of biodiversity.

Currently, the Department of Fisheries operates with a team of 223 dedicated personnel and offers a wide range of support services. These include subsidies for pond construction, quality fish seed supply, technical training, licensing assistance, and NOC issuance for vendors. By building a robust ecosystem that supports both beginners and experienced fish farmers, the department is helping transform fish farming into a sustainable and high-value enterprise. Special focus is also being given to youth and rural communities, ensuring they find meaningful employment through this sector while contributing to food and nutritional security across the state.

As we observe National Fish Farmers Day, it becomes clear that Sikkim has more than just numbers to show; it has a story of growth, endurance and careful planning. From strengthening institutions to encouraging organic farming practices, from empowering small farmers to attracting national recognition, the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has built a model worth emulating.

This journey is not just about fish; it is about people. It is about the quiet determination of hundreds of farmers who have taken to the ponds and tanks with renewed hope. It is about a government that listens, supports, and acts. Most of all, it is about creating a future that is inclusive, green, and self-reliant; one fish at a time.