Sikkim: Five red panda cubs born at Gangtok zoo amid revival of conservation breeding programme

The Himalayan Zoological Park (HZP) in Bulbuley has recorded the birth of five surviving red panda cubs, two Himalayan black bear cubs and four Himalayan goral offspring during its 2026 breeding season, marking a significant year for its conservation breeding programmes.

The five red panda cubs were born to three breeding pairs in June and July under the park's Red Panda Conservation Breeding Program (RPCBP), which has been operational since 1997.

The programme faced a setback between 2012 and 2017, when 12 breeding individuals died during three outbreaks of canine distemper. The park also remained without a breeding male for nearly seven years.

The breeding programme began to recover in 2022 after the arrival of a new breeding pair and three wild-origin red pandas. Breeding resumed the following year.

According to the park, Lucky-2 gave birth to two cubs, sired by Mirak, on June 30. Kimo Reep delivered two cubs, sired by Dokhbu, on July 9, while Songru Pundi gave birth to two cubs, also sired by Dokhbu, on July 23.

The park initially recorded six red panda births. However, one cub died after heavy rainfall prompted Songru Pundi to repeatedly move her offspring in search of drier shelter. Five cubs have survived.

HZP also recorded the birth of two Himalayan black bear cubs in April. The cubs were born to Thomchung, a zoo-born female, during the winter of 2025. With the latest births, the park's Himalayan black bear population has increased to six.

Four Himalayan goral offspring were also born following the release of six male gorals into the wild in November 2025.

Zoo authorities said newborn animals are kept under close observation for the first three months, when the risk of neonatal mortality is considered higher. Human intervention is restricted to essential health checks carried out by veterinary and animal-keeping teams.

The red panda is the state animal of Sikkim and is classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.