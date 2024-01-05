Sikkim witnessed a historic moment as five transgender individuals registered as voters for the first time, announced D Anandan, Chief Electoral Officer of Sikkim. As of January 1, 2024, the state's total voter count stands at 462,456, reflecting a net increase of 4,050 from the draft roll.

The electoral landscape underwent changes during the special summary revision with 13,716 new voters added and 9,666 deletions, mainly due to deaths or individuals permanently shifting from Sikkim. Notably, the inclusion of five transgender voters signals a positive shift in Sikkim's approach towards diversity and representation.

The Chief Electoral Officer highlighted the success of a dedicated drive to enroll persons with disabilities (PwD) in the electoral process. Collaborating with the Women and Child Welfare Department, the initiative saw district collectors and Booth Level Officers visiting the homes of PwD individuals who might face challenges visiting registration offices.

This concerted effort resulted in 3,856 disabled voters officially registered in the voter list of Sikkim as of January 1, 2024. Acknowledging this achievement, D Anandan urged citizens to continue assisting in identifying eligible persons with disabilities, emphasizing the vital role they play in the democratic process.