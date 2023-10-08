Body of the missing Indian army jawan, hailing from Assam's Baksa district has been recovered on October 8, according to sources.

The Assam-based Indian army jawan went missing after the flash flood in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim, army sources said here on Thursday(October 5).

Mitul Kalita, a craftsman serving in the technical department of the Indian Army, was among the 22 soldiers missing after the flash flood in Sikkim on Wednesday (October 5).

Mitul works in Alipurduar and has gone to Sikkim on official duty.

His family, residents of the Anandabazar area of the district, are trying to connect with him but have yet to receive any information about him.