The Central Government has approved the release of Rs 44.80 crore to Sikkim from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for 2023-24. The funds are to be used for relief measures for people affected by flash floods.

The approval came from Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah. In addition, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the flash floods. Additional assistance will be approved based on this assessment.

The Teesta river experienced a surge in flows on October 4 due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), cloud burst, and flash floods, causing severe damages.

The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation and providing support to the Sikkim Government. This support includes deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force helicopters, and Army personnel, as well as technical teams from various ministries for infrastructure restoration.