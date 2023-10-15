In a daring rescue mission in North Sikkim, troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army reached to the aid of the 245 persons stranded in Rabom village.

Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles & undergrowth in challenging weather, the operation was conducted from October 7 to 13.

The troops contained for operations over long duration, the troops shared food and medical aid with the stranded people.

Working 24/7 under inclement weather conditions, the brave soldiers of Indian Army carved a 14.8 km route and rescued 97 workers of Kundan Hydro Power Project and 80-100 locals.

The troops have created a helipad in the village with a safe foot track and continue to assist the stranded people of Rabom, Menshithang and Chubinbin regions.