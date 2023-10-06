The entire Tista River basin area of the state has been severely affected by the natural disaster with loss of lives and properties and NH-10 has been disturbed at various locations from Gangtok to Siliguri caused by the flash flood on 4 October 2023.

Hence, the routes for movement of vehicles from Siliguri to Gangtok and South-west, till the NH-10 highway is restored, will be as follows: -

A. From Siliguri to Gangtok- (Vice-Versa)

1. For Small Light Vehicles —Siliguri-Sevok-Coronation Bridge- Gorubathan-Lava-Munsong- Rangpo- Gangtok

2. For Heavy Vehicles — Siliguri-Gazoldoba-Damdim-Gorubathan-Lava-Algarah-Reshi (Sikkim-WB border)-Rhenock-Rorathang-Pakyong-Ranipool- Gangtok



Also Read: Sikkim flash flood: Road link between Singtam-Burdang restored, search operation for missing soldiers continue

B. From Siliguri to South-West Districts (Vice-Versa)

1. For Small Light Vehicles- Siliguri-Darjiling- Singla- Jorethang-Namchi/Geyzing

2. For Heavy Vehicles - Siliguri- Gazoldoba- Damdim-Gorubathan- Lava- Kalirnpong-Chitray- Melli- Manpur- Namchi/ Jorethang.

The above-mentioned routes are longer than normal routes therefore in order to support the general public in this difficult time so that the price of essential commodities (Groceries, Medicines, Vegetables and other food items) remain stable, the Government is pleased to notify the following-

1. No Supervision charge will be levied on Private trucks carrying Essential Commodities only at Rangpo, Reshi and Melli Checkpost till the restoration of NH-10.

2. SNT Trucks shall be made available at Rangpo and Siliguri to the public on demand at notified normal fare to transport the Essential Commodities.

The details of officials for booking the SNT Trucks are as follows-

A. Kiran Bhujel, TI Matigara Goods Office (7001211375) & Enos Dhungel, Supervisor, Matigara Goods Office (8918425522)



B. Samarpan Gurung AE, SNT Rangpo Office (8158081883) & Urmila Tamang 1E, SNT Rangpo Office (9382715245,7076033636)



3. SNT Buses shall ply through the same route at notified normal fare to commute the general public from Siliguri to Gangtok and vice-versa.