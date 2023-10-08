A total of 89 stranded tourists from the Lachen and Lachung have been successfully airlifted to Mangan and subsequently transported to Gangtok via Sikkim Nationalized Transport (SNT) buses.

The rescue operation coordinated by local authorities and the Sikkim Tourism Department, commenced when reports surfaced of tourists unable to return to safety due to inclement weather conditions and unforeseen roadblocks. Responding to the distress calls, the Sikkim government deployed helicopters to evacuate the stranded visitors from Lachen and Lachung, providing them with a much-needed lifeline.

Earlier on October 7, amid the massive flash flood in Sikkim, 26 students from Meghalaya safely arrived in the state.

Altogether 26 students from the Himalayan Pharmacy Institute and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology at Majhitar, East Sikkim arrived at ISBT, Shillong at 6:42 pm, today.

Meanwhile, students expressed gratitude towards the government for their efforts.

On the otherhand, the government of Meghalaya arranged a vehicle from their college campus to Siliguri and then a bus from Siliguri to Shillong.

The state authorities of Sikkim arranged five vehicles to evacuate 26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Majitar, Sikkim.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, instructed the district administration to extend comprehensive support for the rehabilitation of displaced families.

He reaffirmed the state government's strategy: rescue, evacuation, and rehabilitation, with special emphasis on prioritizing the safety and well-being of children, women, and senior citizens during the evacuation and recovery operations.