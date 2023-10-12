In the wake of recent flash floods that have affected areas along the Rangpo-Singtam river belt, the Indian Army has issued a stern warning to local residents not to meddle with any spotted ammunition. Army personnel are conducting extensive checks in the flood-affected regions as there is a concern that the ammunition, washed away during the floods, may pose a grave danger to the local populace.

The Army has urged the public to immediately report any discoveries of ammunition but refrain from handling it themselves. The danger lies in the potential for these munitions to burst, causing harm to unsuspecting individuals.

Reports of explosions have emerged along National Highway-10 in the Andheri Jhora region of West Bengal, near the Teesta River. Local residents and officials believe these explosions were triggered by ammunition carried downstream by the river from Army installations in Sikkim. Such incidents underline the critical need for caution in handling any ammunition found in flood-affected areas.

The incident of October 5 further highlights the dangers of handling washed-away ammunition. An eight-year-old boy lost his life, and six others, including two children, were injured when a mortar shell they had collected from the Teesta riverbank exploded at their home in Jalpaiguri's Kranti block.