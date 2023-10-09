Pema Wangyal Rinzing, the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gangtok District Incharge stated the need for unity during times of crisis. Rinzing's call for cooperation came during his visit to the flood-ravaged Sankalang bridge area near Mangan, where he also handed over relief materials on behalf of the party.

Rinzing stated, "This is not the time for politics. We should come together to solve the crisis."

Moreover, Rinzing provided insights into the Central Government's involvement in relief efforts, revealing that an initial amount of Rs. 44.8 crore was sanctioned by the Central Government to expedite rescue operations. He explained that once the disaster assessment is completed by the Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by the Government of India, a comprehensive relief package would be released for Sikkim. Rinzing assured that the Central Government is vigilantly monitoring the situation from all angles.

The President of the BJP in Sikkim, Dr. Thapa, has been engaged in facilitating communication between the state and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as well as the Home Minister's office. Dr. Thapa, accompanied by party executives and members, has been visiting the flash flood-affected areas to gather firsthand reports and assess the situation on the ground.

Srijana Chettri, the General Secretary of the Mahila Morcha, also visited Sankalang and reiterated the BJP's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive relief and support to the residents affected by the recent Lhonak Lake Glacial Outburst incident in North Sikkim. Chettri emphasized the party's deep concern for the suffering and losses faced by the people and stressed that the BJP stands united with the affected residents, regardless of their origin or residency status.