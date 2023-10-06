Following an extensive tour of Rangpo, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang turned his attention to Singtam town, one of the regions most severely affected by the recent natural calamity. His visit aimed to assess the damage, oversee relief and restoration efforts, and offer solace to the distressed.

At the Singtam Senior Secondary School, serving as a relief camp, Chief Minister Tamang met with affected families, offering them assurance that the state government is sparing no effort to alleviate the challenges faced by those displaced due to the catastrophe.

During his visit to the relief camp, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakhs to the families of deceased Indian citizens whose remains have been located and identified. Additionally, he declared immediate relief of Rs. 2000 each for all individuals sheltered in the relief camps, emphasizing that this assistance is temporary while ongoing damage assessments are conducted.

Chief Minister Tamang instructed the district administration to extend comprehensive support for the rehabilitation of displaced families.

He reaffirmed the state government's strategy: rescue, evacuation, and rehabilitation, with special emphasis on prioritizing the safety and well-being of children, women, and senior citizens during the evacuation and recovery operations.

The Chief Minister shared that ongoing rescue operations are underway, with dedicated relief teams working diligently to expedite the return of displaced families to normalcy.

Furthermore, CM Tamang assured evacuees that the state is offering free assistance, including medical and logistical support, to individuals from outside Sikkim working in the region who wish to return home, extending this aid up to Siliguri, West Bengal.

