In the wake of the devastating flash floods along the Teesta River in Sikkim, which claimed several lives, including army personnel, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has expressed his anguish and called for heightened sensitivity to local ecologies in the planning and execution of hydel projects, particularly in fragile areas.

Jairam Ramesh expressed his deep sorrow over the calamity stating that it serves as yet another sobering reminder of the imperative need to exercise caution in harnessing hydroelectric power in ecologically sensitive regions.

Reflecting on his own tenure as a Minister, Jairam Ramesh stressed the importance of cumulative, comprehensive, and credible environmental impact assessments before undertaking the construction of dams. He acknowledged that making such decisions can be challenging but asserted that they are essential to prevent disasters like the one witnessed in Sikkim.

He lamented that despite past experiences and lessons, it seems that the nation has not fully internalized the importance of these precautions.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to assess the situation and extend support following the flash floods. In a tweet, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected."

The disaster has led to the reported disappearance of 23 army personnel and the submergence of 41 vehicles in slush, prompting intensive search operations. As of now, authorities have recovered five bodies in the aftermath of the flash floods, believed to be triggered by a glacial lake outburst in north Sikkim on October 3 night.

A senior official of the Central Water Commission (CWC) confirmed that the outburst occurred in the Lhonak lake in north Sikkim. Meanwhile, concerns persist as at least 30 people remain reported missing in the aftermath of the flash floods.

"The exact number of people who have gone missing is still not confirmed. We are gathering details. As of now, we have confirmed reports of seven people going missing," stated Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.