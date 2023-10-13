In a big relief to the authorities in Sikkim, the evacuation process in Lachung has been completed.

Today the last batch of tourists and other locals were airlifted out of Lachung, while giving completion to the evacuation process in the natural calamity hit Himalayan state.

A total of 82 individuals were evacuated today from Lachung and Pegong at the Ringhim Helipad today. These included 29 tourists, 30 locals and 23 labourers. Of these, 73 persons persons were transported by air force choppers, while nine persons were transported by VT-OSC five seater twin engine helicopters.

With this development, all the stranded tourists including other persons in Lachung have been evacuated.

The flash flood was triggered due to an outburst of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of October 4 which caused heavy inflow in the Teesta River.

As a result of the flash flood, bridges, parts of NH10, small towns and infrastructure were severely damaged in the Teesta River Valley of Sikkim.