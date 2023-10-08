Sikkim's Forest and Environment Minister, Karma Loday Bhutia, has taken a stand against the construction of a dam in Chungthang, aligning with the sentiments of most of the town's citizens who oppose any further dam projects following the catastrophic destruction of the Teesta Urja Stage 3 dam triggered by the October 3 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) from South Lhonak Lake.

The residents of Chungthang have declared their stance, with many stating, "If a dam is to be constructed here again, take all our lands and give us compensation. But we will not let a dam be constructed at the expense of our destruction. If they wish to make a dam, we will come out with arms to oppose the same."

When asked about his position on whether Chungthang should have a dam, Minister Karma Loday Bhutia stated, "Yes, obviously, I am always opposing the ideas for the construction of a dam because environmental impact assessment is most important. Our soil is very young, and North Sikkim is a landslide-prone area, so I personally feel the construction of a dam is not advisable."

Regarding the role of the Teesta Urja Stage 3 dam in the destruction caused by the GLOF in Chungthang, Minister Karma Loday Bhutia expressed, "The natural flow of the water is obstructed because of the construction of this dam. This dam is not constructed in a proper way, I feel. When the dam is constructed, people never think about the submergent area. The submergent area was already hitting Chungthang, whether you call it a cloudburst or GLOF, it is because of the obstruction. The natural flow of water should not be disturbed. The dam that was constructed was not of standard."

In response to concerns about future GLOF threats, Karma Loday Bhutia affirmed, "We have to sit and discuss, as it is a technical matter. We have to form a committee and discuss; such kind of things should not happen in the future. After visiting Chungthang, we will definitely have a meeting."

An citizen from Chungthang said, "Chungthang is the most affected place due to GLOF. We feel our people should get justice. If they wish to reconstruct the dam, buy our homes, our lands, compensate us, and then make whatever you wish to make. Dzongu, Lachen, and Lachung residents opposed the dam. But people in Chungthang, owing to their innocence, gave their lands for the construction of the dam. If they wish to make a dam, we will come out with arms to oppose the same. Then no one is to be blamed; they themselves are to be blamed. We request the government to rebuild Chungthang."

Takshi Lachungpa, who lost seven homes in the GLOF said , "There should not be a dam in Chungthang. If the dam was opened at the proper time before the destruction happened, then this disaster would not have happened. It is 100 percent true that the destruction has happened because of the dam. Everyone in the village is opposing the further construction of the dam. If they wish to still make a dam, then compensate us and relocate us to a safer location. This is our appeal."