Heavy rains continue to play havoc with road communication in Sikkim following which the National Highway 10 remains to be closed.

As per reports, National Highway 10 has been blocked at Pegong, North Sikkim due to a flash flood.

More details awaited.

In a daring and commendable operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued a stranded vehicle and its passengers from the treacherous Singtam-Dikchu road on June 12. Heavy rainfall triggered a sudden deluge, transforming a small cascade into a mighty waterfall that washed away a section of the road.

Alos Read: Sikkim: Border Roads Organisation's heroic rescue mission saves lives on Singtam-Dikchu road

Unaware of the weather conditions, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle carrying four passengers and a driver attempted to cross the waterfall around 3:30 am.

However, the force of the water proved too powerful, sweeping away the vehicle.

Fortunately, it became lodged against sturdy boulders, preventing it from plummeting into the abyss below.

Prompt action was taken as the nearest BRO detachment of Project Swastik received the distress call. The brave BRO Karamyogis swiftly arrived at the scene, where they found the passengers and the driver trapped inside the vehicle.