In the wake of the recent Glacial Lhonak Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in North Sikkim, Rajya Sabha MP Hishey Lachungpa on Octoner 20 penned a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighting the pressing need for immediate action to ensure the safety of border villages and national defense infrastructure. The letter addressed to the Defence Minister outlines several critical areas of concern.

In his letter, the MP underlined the necessity for immediate anti-erosion efforts to fortify and protect the NH road that stretches from Zeema to Chaten along the Teesta River. This road serves as a lifeline for the Lachen Village, Army Brigade, ITBP Camp, and Defence Transit Camp. Without protective measures, there is a looming threat that the entire hillside could collapse into the Teesta River during the upcoming monsoon season.

He stated that the present National Highway in the region has been severely damaged and is inaccessible. Therefore, the MP suggests restoring the old abandoned North Sikkim Highway Road, stretching from Rangma Army and GREF Camp to Munsithang.

To address the crippling road connectivity issues, MP Lachungpa wrote about the importance of installing lost bridges from Lachen to Chungthang, Chungthang to Naga Namgor, and the urgent restoration of the highway between Mangan and Singtam-Rangpo. The lack of connectivity has not only affected civilian movement but also disrupted access for the Indian Defense Armoury located in the region.

The MP further calls for the construction of an all-weather and robust NH10 from Sevoke to Rangpo, Sikkim, citing multiple connectivity issues faced by the region's residents and defense personnel.

In his letter, MP Lachungpa stated the crucial role these actions play in ensuring national security and facilitating the efficient operation of Indian defense forces and civilian life in the region.