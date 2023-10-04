In the wake of a catastrophic flash flood in the Teesta River, located in Sikkim's Lachen Valley, a glimmer of hope emerged as rescue teams successfully located and saved one of the 23 missing army personnel. The rescued soldier's condition is reported as stable, and he is currently receiving medical care.

The disaster unfolded during the night of October 3, believed to be triggered by a glacial lake outburst that submerged 41 vehicles and swept away army personnel.

The gravity of the situation compelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang earlier today, offering support and assistance in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed, "Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected."

As rescue operations intensify, authorities are faced with the daunting task of locating the remaining missing army personnel and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the flash flood. So far, five bodies have been recovered, further underscoring the severity of the disaster.

A senior official from the Central Water Commission (CWC) confirmed that the glacial lake outburst originated from the Lhonak lake in north Sikkim. Despite ongoing search efforts, concerns loom large as at least 30 individuals are still reported as missing, with the exact number yet to be confirmed.

Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, stated, "The exact number of people who have gone missing is still not confirmed. We are gathering details. As of now, we have confirmed reports of seven people going missing."