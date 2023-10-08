Six persons have been rescued from the tunnel of the Chungthan Dam, which has sustained heavy damages in the flash floods that hit the Himalayan state. The six persons were rescued by the 11th Battalion of the ITBP on Saturday evening as part of its efforts to rescue the people stranded inside the tunnel.

All the six rescued persons are labourers. They have been identified as Bheem Singh, Mahendra Singh, Subham Kamachhar, Amit Kumar, Bipul Narjinari and Sanchaman Limbu.

Meanwhile, the ITBP is carrying on with its efforts to rescue the rest of the people stranded in the tunnel. Atleast twelve to fourteen people have been trapped inside the tunnel during the flash floods. Of them, six persons have been rescued so far.

Meanwhile, a report received from the ITBP has stated that a total of 56 civilians were rescued on October 7 at Chungthang through the means of zipline. Among the rescued civilians were 52 men and four women. They were provided shelter and food by the ITBP personnel after being rescued.