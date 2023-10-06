The Indian Army has issued an urgent notice to the public in Sikkim, advising them not to touch any firearms or explosives that may be floating in the Teesta River following severe floods.

The floods have resulted in certain military equipment, including firearms and explosives, being swept into the river. The Jalpaiguri District Authorities have already alerted the public about this.

Army lookout teams have been established along the river downstream. The notice urges the public to be vigilant and report any unfamiliar objects, crates, packages, firearms, or suspicious items seen in the water to the nearest police station immediately.

The notice further warns the public to refrain from handling these items as they could potentially cause a dangerous explosion.