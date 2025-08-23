Sikkim minister discusses post-GLOF concerns with army officials, focus on tourism revival

Sikkim Minister Sonam Lama met with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General K.S. Dhadwal, on August 23, to discuss pressing concerns arising from the post-GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) situation in Sikkim. During the meeting, Minister Lama conveyed the concerns of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasizing the need for immediate measures to restore connectivity and support affected communities.

A key focus of the discussion was the revival of tourism in the Lachen and Lachung regions, which were severely impacted by the floods. Minister Lama highlighted the importance of ensuring safe access for travelers and the rapid restoration of infrastructure to bring back confidence among tourists and local businesses.

The meeting underscored the critical role of coordinated efforts between government authorities and the Indian Army to manage the post-disaster scenario effectively.

Officials stressed that restoring connectivity is vital not only for tourism but also for daily life in the northern districts of Sikkim, where communities continue to face challenges related to transportation, communication, and essential services.

The dialogue between state authorities and army officials reflects the government’s proactive approach to disaster management, emphasizing both safety and socio-economic recovery.

Minister Lama concluded the meeting by reaffirming the state government’s commitment to supporting affected regions and collaborating with security forces to ensure a swift and sustainable revival of tourism and local livelihoods.