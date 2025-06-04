In response to the devastating natural disaster that struck North Sikkim’s Mangan district on the night of May 30, the Government of Sikkim has launched a full-scale relief and rescue operation. The calamity, triggered by incessant rainfall, resulted in widespread landslides, road collapses, and damage to critical infrastructure, causing severe disruption in the region.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mingma T. Sherpa, Relief Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department, detailed the scale of the damage and the measures being undertaken. He confirmed that heavy rainfall caused the Teesta River’s water level to cross the danger mark, inundating large parts of the region and severing key road links between Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung. Road connectivity from Singtam to these high-altitude towns was cut off on May 31.

Several households in the Dzongu area have been affected, though there are no reports of major casualties. In response, the state government swiftly notified the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), activating coordination with central agencies for assistance.

From June 1, airlifting operations commenced to evacuate stranded individuals. By June 2, more than 1,800 tourists—including the sick and elderly—were rescued from blocked routes. Rescue efforts continued with support from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), while electricity and mobile networks were largely restored in Lachung and Chungthang by June 3.

“Relief materials including food, water, and medical supplies have been mobilised and are readily available,” Sherpa informed. The Chief Minister, State Executive Committee officials, and Director General of Police are closely supervising ongoing efforts.

While some regions, particularly Chungthang, remain difficult to access due to continued landslides and broken bridges—four to five bridges between Chungthang and Lachen have sustained major damage—most other parts of the state, such as Gangtok, Namchi, Pelling, Geyzing, and Nathula Pass, remain safe and open to tourists.

Sherpa further stated that the incident has been officially declared a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, ensuring coordinated relief operations and future financial assistance. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of field personnel from local administration, security forces, and disaster response teams, and lauded their round-the-clock work in adverse conditions.

In light of last year’s Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incident in Sikkim, Sherpa said continuous scientific monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes is underway with real-time data being collected via automated weather stations. These systems enable early warning and timely evacuation.

The Relief Commissioner reassured the public that sufficient funds are available for rehabilitation and reconstruction. “The focus is on coordinated recovery, not fund-seeking,” he said, adding that the Government of India has pledged further support if necessary.

He urged citizens to stay calm and avoid panic, and invited tourists to continue exploring the unaffected regions of Sikkim. Restoration of affected zones, particularly Lachen, is expected to be completed by July.