Sikkim's noted folk artist, Naren Gurung was conferred with the Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

Renowned in Sikkim as the 'Nepali Geet ke Guru Gurung', the 70-year-old has dedicated over six decades to preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance traditions.

The Padma Awards were announced on Saturday.

The leading folk artist has also played a pioneering role in the revival of cultural traditions of indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha tribes through his performances at national and international festivals.

A native of Soreng district, Gurung has been a regular performer on radio and television.

Gurung, an accomplished bhajan singer, has composed 30 songs and also mentored young artists.

He has released numerous audio cassettes to keep alive the folk traditions and make it widely popular across Sikkim and adjoining regions.

Gurung has represented Sikkim at prominent national and international events, including the Sanjari Concert, and has performed in countries such as the US, the UK, and Kenya.