The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) held its annual general meeting at Sinclairs Hotel, Gangtok, with 51 attendees, and posthumously honored its founding member late Hari Prasad Agrawal.

The award was collected by Agarwal’s sons A. Agrawal and G. Agrawal.

The meeting began with a welcome address by Shyam Pradhan, followed by honoring distinguished guests, including patrons, past presidents, and special invitee Sudip Pradhan.

General Secretary Phurba Sherpa presented the annual report, highlighting the year's activities and the 2024-25 season's objectives, along with a slideshow.

President Menla Ethenpa addressed the attendees, while Sudip Pradhan presented an appreciation citation to Royal Subba. Pradhan later presented his ideas and propositions to the SFA.

After lunch, representatives from District Football Associations shared their views and ideas.

An amendment to the SFA Constitution proposed by Phurba Sherpa was also unanimously passed.



The meeting concluded with a discussion session and a vote of thanks by Chung Chung Bhutia.