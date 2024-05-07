The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) inaugurated the C Division State League, at Paljor Stadium.

The participating teams include Hillstone Football Club, JVC Singtam, Chujachen Sports Academy, United Pacheykhani Sporting Club, Denzong Boys FC, Majitar SC, Pegong SC, and Sikkim Dragon FC, each vying for the championship title.

In the opening day, two gripping matches were held. In the first match, Hill Stone and Chujachen Sports Association engaged in a nail-biting clash that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, showcasing the competitive spirit and skill of both teams.

In the second match of the day, Majhitar Sporting displayed their game on the field, securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Sikkim Dragon.

The SFA C Division State League 2024 is poised to be a platform for emerging talents to showcase their abilities and contribute to the vibrant football culture of Sikkim.

Furthermore, the SFA plans to continue the momentum with upcoming tournaments, including the B Division S League and the prestigious Sikkim Premier League 2024 scheduled to take place in September, further elevating the stature of football in the region and providing ample opportunities for players to shine on the field.