Sikkim's top-tier football league is set to resume on September 30 following a tumultuous period marked by referee disputes and scheduling challenges. The decision came after a meeting between the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) and "A" Division clubs on September 29.

SFA President Menla Ethenpa addressed the recent turmoil, which saw local referees replaced by officials from Assam after club complaints. The situation reached a boiling point when Brotherhood Club's captain confronted a referee, leading to the withdrawal of Assam officials. "We understand the current scheduling pressures and are committed to prioritising the health of our players," he said.

In a show of solidarity, all eight "A" Division clubs agreed to continue the league, provided the ban on Brotherhood Club is lifted. Brotherhood, in turn, agreed to drop a pending court case.

To ease financial pressures, the SFA will advance Rs 30,000 to each club as a loan, to be deducted from the Rs 1 lakh grant awarded post-season.

The meeting also touched on the upcoming 40th All India Governors Gold Cup Football Tournament, slated for November 5-14.