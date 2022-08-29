A day after serious allegations by former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, Sikkim Football Association (SFA) President Menla Ethenpa slammed 'Do you want me to bet on a losing horse?'

The statement from Ethenpa comes in the wake of Sikkim football not extending support or nomination to Bhaichung Bhutia for the All India Football Federation President election due on September 2.

Ethenpa was at the inauguration of the All Sikkim Chief Minister's football championship 2022 in Bhaichung Stadium, Namchi district.

Speaking to the media, he stated, "Do you want me to bet on a losing horse?" Until now, wherever the ruling candidate is, we have had a tradition of voting there. Sikkim has always voted in favour of those ruling at the centre. From the eye of politics, even otherwise, those in power, we support them as Sikkim is a small state".

On the allegations meted by Bhaichung, Sikkim Football Association President countered, "It is his (Bhaichung's) thought and intelligence. I do not have much to comment on what he has said. On September 2, at an all-India level, people will come to know whether he was right or I was right".

On being asked if Sikkim Football Association will vote in favour of Bhaichung on September 2, Ethenpa stated, "The election is yet to happen, there is still time. The vote is yet to be cast. Therefore he cannot accuse me, it doesn't work that way. Had the vote happened then it would have been different. I didn't know that one vote would have such repercussions; we only have a single vote. What is understood for Sikkim and Sikkim football association for the next 4 years, understanding the programme, based on the same I have acted."

On the accusations of Bhaichung on misappropriation of funds from Sikkim Football Association and other allegations, Ethenpa stated, "I will be giving my further statement on September 3. It will come on behalf of Sikkim Football Association. Let's wait and see how the results come on September 2. I will give my response then".

Earlier on Sunday, Bhaichung Bhutia, who is contesting as President of the All India Football Federation, stated that “I think I completely deserve this post because if you look at the other candidates in terms of experience and credibility, I feel I can deliver.”

He further added that "because I have worked with the Football Association as a technical committee chairman and also worked with the government of India, additionally in mission Government Olympic team that was successful in sending a team for the Commonwealth Games 2022, I think that is the reason why I feel a much more capable of delivering my services then Kalyan Choubey.”

Bhutia threw his hat into the All India Football Federation election ring once again even as former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, seen as the BJP candidate, has emerged as the frontrunner for the top job. Both the former players filed their nominations on Thursday. The elections are slated for September 2.