The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) has announced the resumption of its prestigious "A" Division S-League from September 29, 2024.

In a letter addressed to the presidents and general secretaries of participating clubs, Phurba Sherpa, General Secretary of the SFA, confirmed the continuation of the league.

The SFA will release an updated fixture by the end of the day, providing clubs with the necessary schedule to plan their matches. The league, which has been a crucial platform for Sikkim's football talent is expected to generate significant excitement among teams and fans alike.

Earlier on September 23, the SFA held an urgent meeting to address a series of troubling incidents during the 2024-2025 season. The meeting, led by Phurba Sherpa, focused on an event involving Brotherhood FC and Sikkim Boys FC, where referees were allegedly manhandled by Brotherhood FC players and staff after a 3-0 victory by Brotherhood FC.

The incident escalated when Brotherhood FC’s coach and assistant coach reportedly led players in charging at the match referee, who was from Assam. The referee was left emotionally distressed and left the field in tears, despite police presence. This incident marks the latest in a string of confrontations this season, with earlier cases involving local referees facing similar aggression.

Despite written assurances from participating clubs to respect match officials, the ongoing misconduct has raised concerns about player behavior and enforcement of sportsmanship.