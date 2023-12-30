The Sikkim Police on December 30 apprehended a foreign national, identified as Uma Chamling Rai, reportedly from the Khotang region in Nepal over an alleged plot to spread communal disturbance. The arrest was made based on the FIR filed by Sila Rai.

The arrest is linked to an alleged sinister plot of spreading communal violence and terror among Sikkimese residents with suspicions of political involvement aimed at influencing the upcoming 2024 Assembly Elections.

According to the FIR lodged at the Sadar Thana Police station, Uma Chamling Rai has been accused of entering Sikkim with the alleged intention of promoting enmity between different communities, thereby instigating violence. The document points towards a broader conspiracy involving certain political parties seeking to polarize voters through divisive tactics.

The charges against the accused, as per the Indian Penal Code, include:

Section 153-A: Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. Section 153-B: Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration. Section 505: Statements conducing to public mischief.

Sources close to the investigation have disclosed that Uma Chamling Rai was presented before the court, which subsequently granted a 5-day police custody for further scrutiny into the alleged conspiracy.