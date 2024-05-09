Sikkim has witnessed a remarkable surge in foreign tourist arrivals over the past five years. According to data released by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Sikkim, the influx of foreign tourists soared to a staggering 661,248 visitors from 2019 to 2024.

The statistics reveal a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals compared to previous years. In 2019, Sikkim welcomed 133,388 foreign visitors, indicating a steady upward trend. Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic in 2020, which saw international travel restrictions and a sharp decline in tourism worldwide, Sikkim still managed to attract 19,935 foreign tourists.

The subsequent years witnessed a remarkable recovery and growth in foreign tourist arrivals. In 2021, the state hosted 11,508 visitors from overseas, followed by a notable surge in 2022, with 68,645 foreign tourists exploring the scenic beauty and cultural heritage of Sikkim. The momentum continued to escalate in 2023, with 93,908 foreign arrivals, reaching a peak before tapering off slightly in 2024, with 33,864 visitors.

However, alongside the surge in foreign tourist arrivals, it's imperative to examine the dynamics of domestic tourism within the state. From 2019 to 2024, domestic tourist inflow in Sikkim exhibited fluctuating patterns, influenced by various factors including the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The data reveals that domestic tourism in Sikkim witnessed a total of 1,321,169 visitors during the same period. While the summer months of May and June typically attracted a significant number of domestic tourists, the winter season also saw considerable footfall, particularly during festivals and cultural events.