The Forest Department on September 16 took action to demolish four illegally constructed houses in the Dzuluk hamlet, located near the Indo-China border. These constructions had encroached upon forest department land.

According to forest department officials, these buildings were erected in direct violation of the department's land rights. The department had previously issued warnings and declared the construction illegal. However, despite the warnings, construction continued until recently.

Forest department personnel visited the site and confronted those responsible for the unauthorized construction. The individuals involved cooperated and agreed to demolish the structures themselves.