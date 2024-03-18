People in Rimbi and Thingling are fighting a big problem regarding forest fires. These fires started on Saturday night and are spreading fast. Even though villagers, firefighters and forest officers are working hard but stopping the fire is really tough.

Reports from the ground reveal the severity of the situation. Locals of Rimbi express deep concern as the wildfire dangerously encroaches upon residential areas posing a grave threat to numerous households. The flames, fueled by dry vegetation and fanned by strong winds, have intensified the peril leaving communities on edge.

People are doing their best to stop the fire but it's tough. They're working together to keep everyone safe and protect homes.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the situation. They're trying to figure out how to deal with the fire and keep people safe.