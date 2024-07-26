Sikkim Minister for Forest and Environment Department, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on July 26 and briefed him about the impact of floods on the Teesta basin and disruption of road connectivity across the state.

Lepcha was accompanied with with the Secretary of the department, Pradeep Kumar and other forest officials, at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi where the meeting was held.

The courtesy call followed Lepcha's recent assumption of office as Minister for Forest and Environment, Sikkim.

During their meeting, Lepcha briefed the union minister on the severe impact of recent flash floods on the Teesta basin, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region and the significant disruption to road connectivity in the Mangan district and its border areas.

The Forest and Environment Department Minister also extended a formal invitation to Bhupender Yadav to visit Sikkim, which he graciously accepted.

In addition to his role as Minister for Forest and Environment, Lepcha oversees the portfolios of State Forest and Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology for the Government of Sikkim.