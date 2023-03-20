Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president DB Chauhan in Sikkim resigned from the primary membership of the party on March 20.

Chauhan tendered his resignation to the BJP national president JP Nadda.

''I would like to tender my resignation from the primary membership Bharatiya Janata Party from today. I worked in the party in a different capacity for last 10 years in which I tried to serve our state of Sikkim through the party platform,'' the resignation letter read.

Chauhan also expressed his gratitude to all the party workers, leaders, and well-wishers who supported him and the party.

''I now realised that my service is no more required at the party. I wish all the party functionaries a good time ahead, God bless all,'' he said in the letter.

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