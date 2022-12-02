Former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling on December 2 demanded Rs 50 lakh, minimum of 1 acre of land and proper rehabilitation for 76 affected families of Pathing landslide under Yangang- Rangang constituency.

Chamling visited the Pathing landslide area and interacted with the victims of the landslide, provided them blankets and relief materials.



Notably, Pawan Chamling himself was born and brought up in Yangang.

"This huge landslide has totally changed the landscape of Pathing village, it was one of the most prosperous villages of Yangang and now it has changed totally. I have come to your place and extend our solidarity to you. I appeal to the government that till the landslide is stabilized or a permanent solution is made, the government must depute a State Disaster Management Force team, a full fledged team should be here to take up rescue and relief works if any untoward incident immediately sent a team, this is my suggestion.” , Pawan Chamling said.

“76 houses have been damaged families displaced. They are staying in relief camps and in residences of their relatives. The Government of Sikkim must give Rs 50 lakh to each of the 76 affected families to build their new houses.” CHamling added.

Chamling said that the government must buy and allocate at least one acre of land to each of the affected family.

Chamling further demanded that the State government should provide complete relief and food rations to the affected families till they are permanently rehabilitated. The government must take care of the needs of the landslide victims, he said.

The SDF president was accompanied by the party workers and functionaries In his public interaction, Chamling recollected his early days in Yangang and the bond he shares with the people of Yangang.