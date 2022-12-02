Former Chief Minister of Sikkim and President of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Pawan Chamling on December 2 accused the Governor of Sikkim of not working in the interest of the Sikkimese people.

He said that despite a big disaster that took place in Pathing the Governor says that the Government is working for the betterment of the people of Sikkim. He accused the Governor of misguiding the centre.

Chamling also said unlike other states the Governor of Sikkim has special power but he never use those powers for the economic advancement of different sections of the population of Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Pathing landslide area the SDF President said that the landslide has hampered the entire Pathing village and affected hundreds of families. He assured the people that SDF will work for the affected people and shall provide complete rehabilitation to the people even if the government fails to do so.

A major landslide took place in Pathing Village under the Yangang constituency of Sikkim on November 27.

Following the landslide, one house was totally damaged followed by leaving more than 60 houses in turmoil.

The landslide is 29 years old now in the last 3 to 4 years is seen as active and around 50 to 60 houses are in a critical situation.

Notably, on October 9, vehicular movement at the 20th mile on number 32 along the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting Sikkim's capital Gangtok was disrupted following a landslide.

Following the landslide, hundreds of tourists and goods-laden vehicles were stranded on the highway for more than 3 hours.