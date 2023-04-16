Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has denied allegations that his administration created obstacles in the reservation of seats for the Limbu Tamang (LT) community in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Chamling, who is also the founder of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party, challenged the claims made by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader PS Goley and SIBLAC Convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia.

In a recent interview, Chamling stated that the SDF party had tirelessly lobbied for 16 years to secure the constitutional recognition of the LT community as Scheduled Tribes. The community was granted this status in 2003, and the onus was on the SDF government to secure seat reservations for the LT communities in the Assembly.

Chamling claimed that his government proposed a formula to expand the existing 23 seats to 40 seats and reserve five seats for the LT communities. This proposal was forwarded to the Union Home Minister in 2005. A commission was constituted to publish a report in 2008, which proposed the expansion of the assembly seats from its existing 32 to 40 so that five out of the new seats could be reserved for the LT communities.

Chamling further revealed that his government endorsed the BK Roy Burman Commission Report and sent it to the Centre. He refuted claims by PS Tamang that the seat reservation was delayed because the SDF government failed to conduct the census of the LT population in the state. Chamling stated that the government had written to the Centre several times asking for a census. The Centre, in response, had said that the census could only be conducted after the seats had been reserved.

Chamling also stated that the LT communities were granted ST status on 5 April 2003, and eight days later, on 13 April 2003, he invited the Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee, to conduct a special census of the LT population for the seat reservation. In a public hearing conducted by the Chairman of the Delimitation Commission, Justice Kuldeep Singh, all stakeholders participated, including PS Tamang and RB Subba, who were members of the commission.

Chamling claimed that his government had maintained communication with the Centre, and details of all correspondence were published in a book titled - Factual Truth Concerning Limboo Tamang Seat Reservation Issue. Despite facing obstacles, the SDF government passed several resolutions, demanded the postponement of the delimitation until the LT seat reservation was granted by the Centre, and submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, and UPA Chairperson.

Chamling concluded by stating that history would judge who had been right and sincere and who had been dishonest and untruthful about the Scheduled Tribes status and their seat reservation. He urged PS Tamang to be responsible and watch his statements, as he had been entrusted with the dignified responsibility of Sikkim's Chief Minister.

Chamling's detailed response to the allegations has come as a relief to the LT communities, who have been awaiting seat reservations in the Assembly for a long time. The Chief Minister's commitment to securing the reservations and his efforts to lobby with the Centre have been lauded by the LT communities and other stakeholders.