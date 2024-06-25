Bhaichung Bhutia announced his decision to quit electoral politics on June 25.



In a statement, he congratulated PS Tamang and the SKM party for their victory in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Election.

He expressed hope that the SKM government would fulfil its promises and take Sikkim to greater heights.

Bhutia stated that after the election results, he realised that electoral politics was not for him. He regretted not being able to implement his ideas for the development of sports and tourism in the state.

Quoting Lord Buddha, he said his intentions in politics were always good. He thanked his supporters and apologised to anyone he may have hurt.



Also Read: Bhaichung Bhutia faces setback in politics: Should he hang up his political boots and focus on football?



Bhutia mentioned that he now wishes to devote more time to introspection and work towards his other goals.

Earlier in June this year, Bhaichung Bhutia faced a setback in his political career after he lost the Barfung Assembly constituency in Namchi district to Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) by a margin of 4,346 votes.

The election results, reflecting Bhutia's sixth defeat in the past ten years highlight a recurring trend of disappointment for the football icon turned politician.

Bhaichung Bhutia, once hailed as the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena has struggled to make a mark in the political journey.

Despite his illustrious career on the football field, his transition to politics has been fraught with challenges and defeats.

This latest defeat adds to a series of electoral setbacks for Bhutia, who has previously contested elections in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress candidate before shifting his focus to Sikkim, where he formed his own party, the Hamro Sikkim Party, which he later merged with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).