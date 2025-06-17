The Former Members of Parliament (Sikkim) Forum has submitted a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to protect the interests and welfare of the Nepali community in Sikkim.

This appeal is rooted in the historical and legal status of the Nepali-origin Sikkimese people, who were recognised as subjects under the Chogyal's rule before Sikkim's merger with India.

According to the forum, these individuals were officially listed in the Sikkim Subject Register, maintained under the Sikkim Subject Regulation of 1961, which later became the key document for determining Indian citizenship after Sikkim became a part of India on April 26, 1975.

The forum referred to specific clauses of Article 371F of the Indian Constitution—particularly clauses (f), (k), (l), (m), (n), and (o)—that were designed to safeguard the rights and unique identity of the Sikkimese people.



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They believe these provisions offer a constitutional guarantee that must be honoured and implemented fully to protect the legacy and legal status of the original subjects of Sikkim, including those of Nepali ethnicity.

In their petition, the forum has requested that the reservation earlier granted to the Nepali Subject Holders by the Chogyal be restored. This refers to the seat in the State Legislative Assembly that was previously reserved for members of the Nepali community recognised as Sikkimese subjects before the merger.

This is not the first time the forum has raised this issue. They had earlier submitted similar representations to the Governor of Sikkim and the Chief Minister of Sikkim, seeking their intervention and corrective steps on the matter. In addition to the Prime Minister, a copy of the latest petition has also been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underlining the seriousness of the issue.