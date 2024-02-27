Passang Sherpa, the former Vice President of the Joint Action Council (JAC), has made headlines once again by announcing his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes shortly after Sherpa's prior association with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), marking a notable shift in his political allegiance.

Initially aligned with the SDF, Passang Sherpa's decision to join the BJP was finalized during a crucial meeting held with BJP.

This development follows Sherpa's resignation from the ILP (Inner Line Permit) committee back in April 2023. The committee, constituted by the home department to oversee the applicability of the permit in Sikkim, saw Sherpa stepping down in protest of the Singtam incident ahead of JAC’s rally at the DAC Complex in Gangtok.

Passang Sherpa, a prominent social and political figure in Sikkim, has been actively involved in various movements and initiatives aimed at advocating for the welfare of the people. His decision to join the BJP signifies a significant realignment within the political landscape of the state as the state gears for assembly elections 2024.

Born to Late Mingma Sherpa, Passang Sherpa, aged 37, hails from Sikkim and has been deeply entrenched in political affairs.