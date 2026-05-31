Sikkim forms steering and executive committees to prepare Vision 2047 roadmap

The Sikkim government has constituted a Steering Committee and an Executive Committee to prepare "Sikkim Vision 2047", a long-term development blueprint aimed at guiding the state's growth and transformation over the next two decades.

The initiative has been launched in alignment with the Government of India's Viksit Bharat @2047 programme, which encourages states and Union Territories to formulate long-term development strategies leading up to the centenary of India's Independence in 2047.

According to an official notification, the Vision 2047 document will define Sikkim's developmental aspirations, priorities and policy directions across a range of sectors. The roadmap is expected to focus on inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, environmental conservation, infrastructure development, governance reforms, innovation, cultural preservation and human resource development.

Recognising the significance of 2047 as a national milestone, the state government has decided to formulate a vision document tailored to Sikkim's unique geographical, ecological and socio-cultural context. The exercise is intended to provide a comprehensive framework for long-term planning and policy implementation.

The Steering Committee will be chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), while Professor Mahendra P. Lama, Emeritus and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of Sikkim, has been appointed Vice-Chairman. The committee comprises the Chief Secretary and senior officials heading key departments, including Tourism and Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Power, Social Welfare, Information Technology, Commerce and Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs, Rural Development, and Public Health Engineering.

To ensure broader stakeholder participation, the committee will also include three representatives from civil society. These members, to be nominated by the state government, will represent sectors such as academia, private enterprise, healthcare, culture, youth affairs, women's organisations and environmental groups.

The notification further states that representatives nominated by the Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS) will participate in meetings and provide inputs as required. Officials from other departments may also be invited to contribute depending on the subjects under discussion. Technical and consultancy support for the vision exercise will be facilitated through EEPF and Sikkim INSPIRES.

An Executive Committee has also been constituted to prepare the draft Vision 2047 document. The committee will be chaired by Professor Mahendra P. Lama and will include representatives from ITS, the Planning and Development Department, Finance Department, and several key government departments, including Tourism, Urban Development, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology, Education, Information Technology, and Commerce and Industries.

The Programme Director of Sikkim INSPIRES will serve as the Member Secretary of the Executive Committee.

As per the terms of reference, the Executive Committee will prepare the draft Vision Document and submit it to the Steering Committee for consideration. The Steering Committee will review the draft and take the final decision regarding its adoption, laying the foundation for Sikkim's long-term development strategy through 2047