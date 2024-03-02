In a significant development regarding the assault case involving Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader KN Rai, Melli police have successfully apprehended four individuals linked to the incident. Police are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend three additional suspects believed to be connected to the assault.

The arrests were made following efforts by law enforcement personnel, with three of the apprehended individuals being captured in the dense foliage of Kubindey Forest. The fourth suspect was apprehended in close proximity to Melli Gumpa.

Details regarding the identities of the arrested individuals are set to be disclosed in an eagerly anticipated press conference slated for today. The charges brought against them are grave, encompassing multiple sections of the law including attempted murder, wrongful restraint, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, mischief causing damage and acts done by multiple individuals with a common intention.

Police have also detained six individuals believed to be involved in the heinous attack. The detained individuals have been identified as Laxman Rai, Awan Tamang, Jiten Rai, David Rai, Saroj Thapa, and Karan Tamang.