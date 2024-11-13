The Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou visited the Himalayan Zoological Park in Sikkim's Bulbuley area on Wednesday.

Secretary cum PCCF of Forest and Environment department Pradeep Kumar and other officials welcomed Mathou and the French delegation and told them about ongoing projects and initiatives such as 'My Child from the Wild'.

'My Child from the Wild' is an animal adoption programme initiated by the Himalayan Zoological Park, aiming to involve people in forest conservation.

This animal adoption initiative aims to engage the public in forest conservation, with the French Consul General's office in Kolkata expressing support for Red Panda conservation as part of the programme during the Ambassador's visit from November 10 to 13.



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