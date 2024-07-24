The Public Works Department (PWD) has reported landslides and cracks at several locations on National Highway 10, following an assessment conducted today, July 24. These developments necessitate additional hill cutting in the affected areas.

Due to these fresh complications, the plan to open a single lane for smaller vehicles is facing further delays.

Repair efforts on the damaged stretches are actively underway, with the next update expected within the next 2-3 days.

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Kalimpong provided an update on the ongoing efforts to restore connectivity along National Highway 10 (NH 10).

The district administration has highlighted that the project is a top priority, though specific details about the nature of the work remain undisclosed. Authorities have assured the public that an official update will be issued once the restoration is finalized.

Also read: Sikkim: Work on NH 10 connectivity to wrap up in a week, PWD reports progress