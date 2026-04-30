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Sikkim: Fresh snowfall disrupts route to Nathula, travel restricted beyond Tsomgo Lake

Sikkim: Fresh snowfall disrupts route to Nathula, travel restricted beyond Tsomgo Lake

Fresh snowfall in Sikkim has led to travel restrictions beyond Tsomgo Lake on the Nathula Pass route. Authorities are working to clear snow and advise people to stay updated and avoid the area for safety.

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Sikkim: Fresh snowfall disrupts route to Nathula, travel restricted beyond Tsomgo Lake

Fresh snowfall in Sikkim has disrupted road connectivity along the route to Nathula Pass, with large stretches of the road covered under snow.

 

Officials said vehicular movement on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road has been permitted only up to Tsomgo Lake due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns.

 

Travel beyond Tsomgo Lake has been temporarily restricted as authorities continue to monitor road conditions in the high-altitude region.

 

Travellers and tourists have been advised to exercise caution, plan their journeys accordingly, and follow official weather and traffic advisories before travelling towards Nathula.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Apr 30, 2026
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