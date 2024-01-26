In an announcement during the second Foundation Day celebrations of the Citizen Action Party (CAP), Ganesh Kumar Rai has been declared the Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming elections. The declaration made marks a significant step for CAP as it gears up to challenge the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Party (SKM) in the 2024 elections.

CAP, spearheaded by Ganesh Rai, was officially launched in January 2023, with a promise to bring about positive change and address the concerns of the people of Sikkim. During the party's inauguration, Rai didn't hold back in his criticism of the SKM accusing them of corruption and asserting that they were more interested in benefiting their leaders than serving the public.

Rai spoke about the alleged failure of the SKM to fulfill its electoral promises, including the representation of Limboo-Tamang communities in the State Assembly.

"We will keep our word and not make excuses like this government. The countdown has begun, and CAP will form the government in 2024," Rai said.