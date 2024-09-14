Ganesh K. Rai has been elected unopposed as the new President of the Citizen Action Party (CAP)-Sikkim. Rai, a resident of Melli Dara in Namchi District, takes over the position from Bharat Basnett, becoming the party's third president after L.P. Kafley and Basnett.

The election was formally concluded today in accordance with Article 27(d) of the party's constitution. The Election Council of CAP-Sikkim issued an official certificate to Rai, affirming his new role and the unopposed nature of his election.

Albert Gurung, the Returning Officer of the Election Council, and H.B. Rai, Chairman of the Election Council, both endorsed the certificate, marking a significant transition in the leadership of the party.

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