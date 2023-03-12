A meeting was held on March 12 to discuss the revival of the Gurudongmar and Kanchendzonga marathons, and a committee has been formed to oversee the process. The house unanimously decided to appoint Sarala Rai, Retd. IAS as Chairperson, and a new committee has been formed comprising of several members with diverse backgrounds.

The Gurudongmar marathon is tentatively scheduled to take place in the first week of July. The prize money has been fixed as follows: the winner will receive Rs. 31,000/-, the second-place winner will receive Rs. 21,000/-, and the third to seventh place winners will receive Rs. 10,000/- each. The entry fee for this event is Rs. 9,500/- per person, which includes food, lodging, and transportation (to and from Gangtok) for the participants. The entry form fee is Rs. 1550/-.

Simultaneously, the Kanchendzonga marathon is scheduled to take place in the first week of November. The prize money for this marathon has been fixed as follows: the winner will receive Rs. 1,00,000/-, the second-place winner will receive Rs. 50,000/-, and the third-place winner will receive Rs. 25,000/- each. Consolation prizes will be awarded to participants completing the run within a certain time limit. The entry fee for domestic participants is Rs. 12,300/- per person, and for international participants, it is Rs. 12,300/- per person. The entry form fee is Rs. 3400/-.

The Chairperson expressed her happiness at the revival of the Kanchendzonga marathon, which was suspended due to the COVID pandemic. She has also asked the committee to process affiliation with international bodies, as there have been many queries and requests received to date. The Everest Marathon has assured to provide additional help, and a prize money of Rs. 8848/- (also the height of Mt. Everest) shall be awarded in addition to the best runner by the organizer Bikram Pandey of Everest Marathon. The Chairperson has further expressed that they will follow the guidelines of the State Government and seek their support in making this a calendar event in International marathons.

Interested individuals can contact Kunzang G. Bhutia (Race Director) at Ph. No.: 9734048321 or email: sik.gthon@gmail.com for further details