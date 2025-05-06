The District Collector (DC) of Gangtok, Sikkim, Tushar G Nikhare, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Rai, recently conducted an official visit to the District Hospital in Singtam, as part of a comprehensive inspection aimed at evaluating the hospital’s infrastructure, reviewing the healthcare services provided, and identifying any challenges that may impact service delivery.

During the visit, the District Collector toured various sections of the hospital, taking a detailed look at the infrastructure, equipment, and facilities available to both medical staff and patients. He also interacted with the hospital’s medical staff, seeking their input on the challenges they face and the improvements that could be made to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Following the inspection, a review meeting was held where key updates and presentations were provided on several important topics. The District Programme Manager (DPM) gave a review of the District Health Society, while the District Public Health Nursing Officer (DPHNO) briefed the gathering on the work of the District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI). The meeting also included presentations on fire safety preparedness by the Public Secretary (PS) and the work of the Zoonotic Committee by the District Surveillance Officer (DSO).

The review meeting was attended by several senior officials, including the Additional District Collector (ADC) of Development, SDM Rabdang, DRCHO, DMS, DPO, CDPO, SE, ACF, and other key officers from various line departments. Program officers from the District Hospital Singtam, as well as doctors and hospital staff, were also present to contribute their perspectives.

In his address, District Collector Nikhare stressed the importance of a strong health infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the community. He emphasized the need for effective interdepartmental coordination to ensure smooth service delivery and urged for proactive measures in public health to enhance emergency response capabilities.